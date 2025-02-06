IITM devises plan to enhance road safety in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has prepared a three-year plan to enhance road safety in Odisha.

The comprehensive road safety plan devised by the prestigious institute will be implemented in collaboration with the state government. On Wednesday, IITM authorities presented their vision to enhance road safety in the state and outlined strategic interventions and initiatives for the next three years.

As part of the plan, a specialised task force - Sadak Suraksha Bal (SSB) comprising retired ex-servicemen may also be set up to support the state in enforcing road safety regulations. This apart, IITM has planned to create data-driven enforcement and intervention strategies using Naksha, a platform consisting of two applications: Field Perception Survey and Sanjaya portal.

The institute will also conduct capacity-building workshops for investigating officers (IOs) based on the Root Cause Analysis Matrix (RCAM) framework. Head of Centre of Excellence for Road Safety at IITM, professor Venkatesh Balasubramanian, presented a presentation on road safety management and data-driven interventions. DGP YB Khurania was present.