Increase allocation for BGBO: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday demanded that the double-engine BJP government in the state increase the allocation under ‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ (BGBO) to at least double of that allocated for the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ initiative launched by the previous government.

Addressing a media conference here, former minister Arun Sahoo said the previous BJD government had proposed an allocation of Rs 3,397 crore for the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme under which Rs 50 lakh was earmarked for every panchayat. But the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore per year made by the BJP government for its scheme provides only Rs 14.8 lakh for a panchayat.

As Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to place the budget for the state in the Assembly on February 17, Sahoo said he should double the allocation made by the previous BJD government for its rural development scheme.

“The cabinet presided over by the CM has extended the ‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ scheme for a period of five years with a proposed allocation of Rs 5,000 crore. The actual allocation made for the scheme can only be known after the CM presents the budget,” Sahoo added.