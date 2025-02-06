Two-third applications for leasehold conversion settled

BHUBANESWAR: Over 66 per cent applications received for conversion of leasehold land to freehold have been disposed of, informed BDA officials on Wednesday.

Officials said as of now, the agency has registered 580 conveyance deeds out of 867 applications submitted for conversion of leasehold land to freehold. As many as 462 applications for the conversion were received online.

BDA officials said in the first phase 24 housing schemes have been included for conversion. Plans are underway to include other housing schemes in a phased manner.

Allottees who have constructed a house on the allotted plot and have been in its possession for more than 5 years are eligible to apply for freehold status. Additionally, a lease deed must be executed with the BDA before applying for freehold conversion.