Two-third applications for leasehold conversion settled

BHUBANESWAR: Over 66 per cent applications received for conversion of leasehold land to freehold have been disposed of, informed BDA officials on Wednesday.
Officials said as of now, the agency has registered 580 conveyance deeds out of 867 applications submitted for conversion of leasehold land to freehold. As many as 462 applications for the conversion were received online.
BDA officials said in the first phase 24 housing schemes have been included for conversion. Plans are underway to include other housing schemes in a phased manner.
Allottees who have constructed a house on the allotted plot and have been in its possession for more than 5 years are eligible to apply for freehold status. Additionally, a lease deed must be executed with the BDA before applying for freehold conversion.
The conversion fee for residential land has been set at 3 per cent of the latest benchmark valuation of the Gharabari Kissan of land, as determined by the registering authority of the state government fixed for the year 2024.
Officials said if a plot is mortgaged to a financial institution, the conversion will proceed only after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the said institution. Applicants are also required to submit an affidavit stating there are no ongoing civil disputes regarding the land. If legal disputes exist, the application for conversion will be reviewed only after the case is resolved and the final court order provided.
Applicants who have encroached on government land, public undertaking land, or BDA land under its jurisdiction are excluded from the scheme unless they first vacate the encroached land. An affidavit confirming the absence of any such encroachment must be submitted.