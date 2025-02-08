Odisha seeks increase in MSP of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has requested the central government to increase the minimum support prices of key kharif crops from the upcoming season.

At a crucial meeting of officials from eastern states with the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) here on Friday, the state has suggested to enhance the MSP of common grade paddy to Rs 2,950 per quintal and grade-A paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal.

Among other crops, the state government has sought the MSP of Rs 4,740 per quintal for ragi, Rs 2,375 for maize (hybrid/composite), Rs 8,125 for tur (arhar), Rs 8,832 for moong, Rs 7,875 for urad, Rs 7,200 for groundnut (in shell), Rs 9,917 for sesame, Rs 9,450 for niger seed, Rs 7,621 for medium staple cotton and Rs 8,021 for long staple cotton.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo suggested the introduction of dedicated cargo services and freight corridors to give a boost to exports. Highlighting Odisha’s agricultural progress, he pointed out the state’s high-quality strawberry production and recommended expanding organic farming practices.

Principal secretary of Agriculture department Arabinda Padhee said the state provides an additional input assistance of `800 per quintal over the MSP of paddy for encouraging farmers. Odisha has also become a leading state in small millet production, contributing to the country’s food security and export potential, he said.

CACP Chairman Prof Vijay Paul Sharma emphasised the significance of MSP and India’s position as the world’s largest agricultural market. He highlighted that the country is surplus in paddy and wheat production and stressed the revival of Shree Anna (millets) in diets.

Prof Sharma also underscored the need to improve seed quality and trade policies to boost exports. He advocated for crop diversification and soil health management to enhance sustainable farming.

The meeting saw participation from agriculture department officials of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, while Bihar joined virtually.