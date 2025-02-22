A heavy school bag sans material: LoP Naveen Patnaik on budget

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government saying it was running on false promises with zero delivery.

Participating in the discussion on budget 2025-26 in the Assembly, the former chief minister said the budget was a maze of slogans and catch phrases to divert focus on real issues confronting the state’s people. “The school bag is very heavy, but study material is zero,” he said.

Stating that the double-engine government which was supposed to take Odisha forward seems to be moving in reverse direction, Naveen said the state which was hailed for transformation earlier is now known only for changing names and colour.

“How does renaming Skilled-in-Odisha to Skilled for the World help the youth of Odisha? Rather, it is an admission of the fact that the government cannot create enough jobs in Odisha itself,” he stated.