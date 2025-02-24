AIIMS-Bhubaneswar opens liver transplantation clinic

BHUBANESWAR: Even as it gets ready to start liver transplantation services soon, the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Saturday opened a dedicated clinic for the purpose in the gastroenterology department.

The clinic will operate from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at the Gastro OPD complex every Tuesday. Patients requiring liver transplantation will be screened and subsequently a waiting list will be prepared.

Executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said as the national institute is set to commence the liver transplantation procedure soon, a dedicated clinic to evaluate patients suffering from end-stage liver disease (ESLD) was essential.

“We have already started kidney transplantation and the service is running successfully. A set of surgeons and trained support staff are with us now. Once the liver transplantation commences, it will bridge the gap in liver care and offer a ray of hope to countless patients, who are forced to go out of the state and spend lakhs,” he said.

The liver transplantation clinic will be jointly managed by the departments of surgical gastroenterology, gastroenterology, paediatric surgery and paediatrics. It will cater to patients from Odisha and neighbouring states, offering comprehensive assessment and treatment.