Opposition demands inquiry into Malkangiri tribal school incident

“The incident has exposed how unsafe the tribal girl students are in the hostels and how they are being exploited. The government is responsible for such state of affairs. The society at large should also be concerned over such incidents taking place in tribal residential schools. A proper investigation should be done to find out the lacunae and fix them,” he said.

Leader of the Congress legislature party Ramachandra Kadam also condemned the incident and said the BJD and BJP governments were responsible for such a situation. “The previous BJD and now the BJP government have neglected the tribals,” he said.

He said the party will send a fact-finding team to the school to take stock of the situation. He also demanded that the state government conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident and take corrective measures.