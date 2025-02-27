State government urged to form Ayurvedic advisory panel

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha chapter of Ayurveda Congress has requested the state government to form an advisory committee comprising eminent doctors to develop the ancient Indian medical system in the state.

This request was made to Prakash Mishra, advisor to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, at a function organised here on Wednesday to felicitate renowned neurosurgeon Padma Shri Dr Ashok Mahapatra.

Expressing concern over a large number of people suffering from health issues worldwide, Mahapatra said it was due to lack of awareness on the causes of health problems and their prevention.

He stressed the need for increased awareness and understanding of health issues as well as the importance of addressing the root causes of these problems.