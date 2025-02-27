Water activists urge CM to resolve Mahanadi dispute via talks with Chhattisgarh

BHUBANESWAR: Water activists on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take initiative to resolve the Mahanadi river dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh through negotiation without relying on the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal.

A delegation comprising members of Mahanadi Bachao Andolan, Daya Suraksha Abhijan, Chilika Bachao Andolan, Nadi Suraksha Samiti and other organisations met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his official residence here and submitted a memorandum urging him to take steps to protect the rivers of the state.

The delegation said resolving river water disputes between states with the help of tribunal takes years and do not often result in amicable solution. “Odisha should take initiative to resolve the dispute now as BJP is currently in power at the Centre and neighbouring state Chhattisgarh,” they said.