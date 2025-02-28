CP requests for land at AG Square for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Traffic DCP office

BHUBANESWAR: To effectuate functioning of the twin city Traffic DCP office in a full-fledged manner, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh has requested DGP YB Khurania to facilitate allotment of land for its permanent office soon. As of now, the Traffic DCP office is temporarily functioning from Commissionerate Police headquarters.

In a letter to the DGP earlier this week, Singh said to ensure smooth functioning of Traffic DCP office in a full-fledged manner having its establishment and reserve sub-inspector sections, government property store and record room, the piece of land owned by Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) is required on a priority basis.

“The land of General Administration department on plot no 109, khata number - 235 and ward 40 in AG Square is required and be alienated in favour of Home department (police) as no other suitable government land is available for the purpose,” he said.

Currently, the office of Traffic ACP and Traffic police station are functioning on the same premises on rent basis since Commissionerate Police’s establishment in 2008. Earlier, a proposal was moved for alienation of the same land for Traffic ACP office, but it could not be worked out. To carry out new construction, transfer of land ownership is required, sources said.

The said land is best suited for Traffic DCP office because of its strategic location, policing point of view and easy accessibility. There are various government offices including the secretariat and the route is important as it connects to Biju Patnaik International Airport and transit movements of VVIPs like President and prime minister, Singh stated in the letter. “Moreover, the land is in the heart of the city and we can manage the traffic in a better way,” he said.

Singh requested the DGP to move the state government and take up the matter with the Transport department for alienation of land in favour of its Home counterpart to construct district police office building of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Traffic DCP in the larger interest of the public.