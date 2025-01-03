CM Mohan Majhi’s private secretary Arindam Dakua shifted in minor IAS reshuffle in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday effected a reshuffle among the IAS officers by shifting the private secretary to the chief minister Arindam Dakua as director of Municipal Administration and ex-officio additional secretary in the Housing and Urban Development department.

Dakua was appointed as the private secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on July 17 last year. A 2011 batch IAS officer, he will replace Debasis Singh, an OAS officer, who has been transferred and posted as special secretary in the Housing and Urban Development department.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, the principal secretary to Governor NBS Rajput has been given additional charge of principal secretary of Public Enterprise department in place of Temjenwapag Ao, who has been appointed special secretary in the Planning and Convergence department.

Similarly, managing director of IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia has been given additional charge of commissioner-cum-secretary in the Skill Development and Technical Education department. The 2008-batch officer is also serving as special secretary in Industries department and managing director of Idco.

Director of Agriculture and Food Production department Prem Chaudhary has been appointed director Textiles and Handlooms. He also holds additional charge as the managing director Odisha Agro Industries Corporation Limited.