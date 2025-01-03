Police bust fake cement godown, two held in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday busted a fake cement manufacturing godown at Tankapani Road and seized around 140 bags of hardened UltraTech cement, empty packets of different brands, two cargo vehicles and other materials.

Two persons have been arrested in the connection.

Acting on a tip-off, Badagada police conducted a raid at the godown named Stutee Enterprises owned by one Durgacharan Sasmal. Sasmal along with his associate Sanjay Routray was allegedly involved in making and selling the fake cement in the market.

During the raid, Sasmal and three labourers were present in the godown. Cement bags bearing UltraTech Super and Dalmia DSP brand were stored there.

Sasmal failed to produce any document to support his business. He reportedly revealed that he was procuring the damaged and hardened cement of UltraTech and Dalmia brands from different shops and godowns since over a year. After crushing the hardened cement, he packed it in bags of different brands and sold them.

Investigation revealed Sasmal sent the recycled cement to Routray’s shop in Pahal. The duo made huge profits by selling the fake cement at MRP, said the police.

“Experts of UltraTech and Dalmia have been asked to assist us in the investigation. A case was registered and the two accused persons have been arrested. Further probe is continuing,” said Badagada police station IIC, Trupti Ranjan Nayak.