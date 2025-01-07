BJP government is ‘mahanga maada’ sarkar: Naveen Patnaik at BJD price rise protest

BHUBANESWAR: Thousands of BJD workers led by leader of Opposition and party president Naveen Patnaik on Monday took to the streets at Lower PMG here protesting the rising prices of commodities which have severely affected the common people’s lives.

Addressing a massive gathering, Naveen came down heavily on the BJP government for its failure to bring prices of essential commodities under control. He accused the Mohan Charan Majhi government of betraying the trust of the people.

“The BJP government is double-engine, double maada (blow) administration. It is hitting the people from two sides - price hike and GST,” he said.

The former chief minister said while price rise has severely hit poor and middle class people, the high GST rates on items of common use have affected all sections of people. “The BJP government came to power by giving false narratives and promises. The party received fewer votes than the BJD,” he added.

Hitting out at the state government, the former chief minister said the BJP had shown a rosy picture to the people during elections. The reality has dawned as the MM (Mohan Majhi) government has turned out to be mahanga maada (high price) government. “Seven months have passed since the new government came to power in Odisha.

But, we just hear long speeches, work is nowhere to be seen. Prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing but the administration is taking no action. The government does not seem to have any control over the market,” he added.

The BJD president said the government claims to be a people’s government. But it does not have any connection with their suffering. The common man is facing hardships. Farmers are killing themselves over crop loss due to unseasonal rains in the state. The government is clueless, he stated.