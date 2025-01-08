‘Efforts on to remove hurdles for sale of part plots up to 5,000 sq feet’, says Revenue minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR : The state government will take steps to help land owners sell their part plots up to a size of 5,000 sq ft without facing any hurdle, said Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday.
Chairing a meeting in this regard with Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, heads of the development authorities and officials of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA), Pujari said steps will be taken to bring reforms into the plotting business and apartment registration to make them compliant to the present RERA norms.
“The problem exists since 1982. Confusion continues to persist in section 15 and 16 of the Odisha Development Authority (ODA) Act, while some amendments are also needed to the existing ODA rules. We will try to address these issues and problems in phases,” the minister said.
Accordingly, he said a draft proposal will also be prepared by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department and presented in the third round meeting after the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention is over.
“On the basis of the proposal, steps will be taken for suitable amendments to make the existing laws and rules RERA compliant the process of plotting and their registration smooth,” Pujari said.
He said the department has also received details of registration offices in and around Bhubaneswar. In some of these offices, registration and sale of part plots up to 5,000 numbers have been facilitated. The matter will be probed to find if they have been done lawfully.
“I have also received report of a total 31 officers. Those found indulging in wrongdoings will face strong action,” the minister warned.
Meanwhile, real estate expert Bimalendu Pradhan urged the state government that while facilitating sale and registration of part plot of any size, it must ensure that registration of the sale deed of the said part plot is done only if the layout approval has been received.
“Registration of sale deed of part plot, of any size, without any layout approval from the authority concerned will lead to unplanned development and will also hamper the interest of the buyers,” Pradhan said.