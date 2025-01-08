‘Efforts on to remove hurdles for sale of part plots up to 5,000 sq feet’, says Revenue minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR : The state government will take steps to help land owners sell their part plots up to a size of 5,000 sq ft without facing any hurdle, said Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting in this regard with Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, heads of the development authorities and officials of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA), Pujari said steps will be taken to bring reforms into the plotting business and apartment registration to make them compliant to the present RERA norms.

“The problem exists since 1982. Confusion continues to persist in section 15 and 16 of the Odisha Development Authority (ODA) Act, while some amendments are also needed to the existing ODA rules. We will try to address these issues and problems in phases,” the minister said.

Accordingly, he said a draft proposal will also be prepared by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department and presented in the third round meeting after the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention is over.