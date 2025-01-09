Four flats, five cars of woman, friend accused of cheating businessmen attached by I-T

They traced Saroj and questioned him but he was unable to give satisfactory response regarding the source of money through which they purchased the flats in the prime locality of the capital city,” said sources.

This apart, the IT department has attached five luxury vehicles - Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, Range Rover and Jaguar - belonging to Hansita, Saroj and Anil. “The analysis of the bank accounts of Hansita, Saroj and Anil revealed that they had high value transactions with at least four builders and two contractors,” IT department sources said.

The central agency has, meanwhile, requested police to provide them the hard disk which they had seized from Anil’s possession. Sources said the trio’s wealth rose exponentially in the last three to four years as they allegedly earned money through illegal means.

As per the earlier investigations by Infocity police, Hansita and Anil had approached some mining companies in Odisha to execute their various corporate social responsibility initiatives. They impersonated as family members of PK Mishra to obtain such works.

Meanwhile, the special crime unit of Commissionerate Police is probing the accused persons’ illegal activities and financial transactions.