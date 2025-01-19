BMC gears up for Magha Mela, special focus on traffic management

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday charted out a plan to ensure smooth and successful organisation of the upcoming Magha Mela.

To be held at the famous Khandagiri hills, the festival will commence from February 4 and be attended by over 1,000 sadhus from different parts of the country. BMC mayor Sulochana Das said that all arrangements will be put in place for the purpose with a special focus on easing traffic movement and avoiding road congestion. “The government has directed the R&B division to take up road repair work around the venue on a war footing basis. BMC will take up the drive to remove encroachment from the entire Khandagiri-Jayadev Vatika stretch to prevent road jam,” Das added.

She said the jatra troupes scheduled to perform at the fair will be asked not to wind up their plays at the same time so as to prevent road congestion. “The financial support extended by the BMC for the festival will be doubled this year. While the civic body earlier provided Rs 2 lakh for the purpose, this year the funds have been enhanced to around Rs 4 lakh,” the mayor said.

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil said from special tents and lighting to provision of drinking water, all arrangements will be made for the sadhus and the visitors.

Around 10 ambulance and fire fighting vans will remain deployed throughout the festival to deal with emergency situations. Besides, a dedicated team of sanitation staff along with garbage lifting van will be mobilised for regular cleaning of the site. Watco officials will ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the site. Adequate number of CCTV cameras will be installed at the site, while provision of barricading will also be done by the Commissionerate Police.