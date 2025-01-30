KV Singh Deo promotes Odisha's special advantages, urges countries to explore opportunities

BHUBANESWAR: The well-curated ‘country-of-focus’ session organised for the first time during the mega investment summit Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025 set the stage for enhanced global collaborations and foreign direct investments (FDI).

Addressing the diplomats and representatives from 16 countries, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo reinforced the government’s vision of making Odisha a key player in India’s industrial landscape and a hub for innovation and investment.

He highlighted ongoing reforms and policies designed to promote industrial growth, attract international businesses, and create sustainable job opportunities for the local population.

Heading the delegation from Malaysia, High Commissioner of Malaysia to India E Dato’ Muzafar Shah Mustafa emphasised the importance of strengthening India-Malaysia bilateral ties.

Minister (Economic Affairs) at the High Commission of Malaysia Shamilah Perumal presented a detailed overview of doing business in her country. She discussed Malaysia’s business-friendly environment, strategic sectors for collaboration, and the vast opportunities for Indian businesses, especially those based in Odisha, to engage in the country’s rapidly growing markets.

Adding further depth to the discussions, senior director US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Ripu Bhanjan Singh highlighted the importance of the strategic relationship between Odisha and the US with particular focus on technology and sustainable development initiatives.

A panel discussion followed, featuring ambassadors and consular representatives from Venezuela, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Singapore, El Salvador and Rwanda. They shared their respective countries’ experiences and offered insights into how the state can leverage its advantages to become a prime destination for international investments.

Chairman of SICCI delegation Maneesh Tripathi and CEO of Global Finance and Tech Network Sopnendu Mohanty stressed on the need for infrastructure, technological advancements, and the rise of the startup ecosystem to boost Odisha’s industrial development.