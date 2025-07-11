BMC to launch survey to identify urban poor under Sahajog initiative

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon launch a survey at the ward-level to identify urban poor and enable them to access benefits under different social sector schemes of the state government.

The survey will be taken up as part of the Sahajog initiative to find out eligible beneficiaries from urban poor communities and link them with appropriate schemes through mass awareness, deliver services at their doorstep, and strengthen implementation mechanisms at the urban local body (ULB) and district levels.

Officials said a training programme regarding implementation of the initiative was organised for the corporators of all 67 wards in the city on Thursday, which was chaired by mayor Sulochana Das.

The public representative along with other field-level staff and workers of BMC will find beneficiaries from urban communities to link them with the schemes they are eligible for. This includes Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), ration cards under NFSA, pipe water supply, Ayushman Card, PWD identity card, Subhadra Yojana, labour card, e-Shram card, Garima Scheme, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Madhubabu Pension Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

The state government had launched the initiative in March. Beneficiaries of 44 ULBs across eight districts will be covered under the programme initially through the Sahajog App.