Odisha Police release 302 detainees, docus of 142 under scrutiny

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 302 of the 444 migrant workers who were detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, and shifted to holding shelters in Jharsuguda district have been released, police said on Thursday.

While police released 25 persons on Wednesday, 277 more were allowed to leave on the day after their documents established they were Indian citizens. The verification of the remaining 142 people is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, said the police.

Meanwhile, the TMC has stepped up its attack on Odisha government over the detention stating they were all migrant workers from West Bengal. It also alleged that they were being harassed in the holding centres.

Taking to X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Disturbing reports have emerged from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh, where Bengali-speaking individuals are facing targeted persecution.”