Odisha Police release 302 detainees, docus of 142 under scrutiny

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 302 of the 444 migrant workers who were detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, and shifted to holding shelters in Jharsuguda district have been released, police said on Thursday.
While police released 25 persons on Wednesday, 277 more were allowed to leave on the day after their documents established they were Indian citizens. The verification of the remaining 142 people is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, said the police.
Meanwhile, the TMC has stepped up its attack on Odisha government over the detention stating they were all migrant workers from West Bengal. It also alleged that they were being harassed in the holding centres.
Taking to X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Disturbing reports have emerged from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh, where Bengali-speaking individuals are facing targeted persecution.”
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam alleged that the mobile phones of the migrants workers shifted to the holding centres in Jharsuguda have been taken away by the local police. “The migrant workers from West Bengal detained illegally in the holding centres in Jharsuguda are not even able to contact their families as the police have seized the mobile phones from them,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam told The New Indian Express over the phone.
On being contacted, a migrant worker from Bengal identified as Raj Sheikh alleged that the police had seized his mobile phone after shifting him to a holding centre and he got his device back only after he was released late on Wednesday night.
“The facilities provided at the centres are satisfactory. However, police are seizing the mobile phones of the workers detained there. At least eight other workers known to me are still not released and they are not able to contact their families as the police have taken away their mobile phones,” he said.
However, Jharsuguda police refuted the allegations of seizing mobile phones. “They are showing us the documents on their mobile phones. How can they do so, if the devices are seized,” said a senior police official adding, all facilities and amenities including quality food are being provided to the people at the holding centres.