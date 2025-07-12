Heavy rains to lash Odisha for four days from Sunday

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha for four days, starting Sunday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in most parts of the state on Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty surface winds of up to 30-40 kmph is expected in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts on Sunday. On Monday, similar conditions are likely in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Deogarh districts.

According to the regional meteorological office, a weather system may develop in the coming days, which could intensify rainfall activity across the state.

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 31 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and July 11. Seven districts received large excess rainfall (60 per cent or more), while another seven recorded excess rainfall (20 to 59 per cent). Fourteen districts received normal rainfall, and only two, including Gajapati and Nuapada, recorded deficit rainfall during the period. Gajapati saw a 26 per cent deficit, while Nuapada recorded a 21 per cent shortfall.