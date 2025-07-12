Rich tributes paid to Congress leader Sriballav Panigrahi in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Rich tributes were paid to former parliamentarian, minister, trade union leader and educationist Sriballav Panigrahi at a special function organised to commemorate his 10th death anniversary here on Thursday.

Taking part in the function organised by the Sriballav and Sunanda Panigrahi Foundation, senior Congress leaders and trade unions hailed late Panigrahi as a rare breed of politician who never compromised on his principles of honesty and integrity.

“Sriballav Panigrahi was an inspirational leader and a shining star in the murky world of politics,” said Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das. Das said he considers Panigrahi a true leader who used to give him advice irrespective of him being on the other side of the political spectrum.

Trustee of the Foundation and former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik recalled his association with Panigrahi spanning over 50 years. “In today’s world when politicians change three parties in a day, it is incredible that Panigrahi remained wedded to the principles of the Congress party till his last breath. This is an inspiration for the younger generation,”Patnaik said.

Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka spoke about Panigrahi’s fight in the parliament to include Sambalpuri language in the 8th Schedule of the constitution.

INTUC Odisha president Ramachandra Khuntia and other leaders also spoke. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda also offered tribute to Panigrahi through a special video message. Panigrahi’s sons Priyadarshee and Rajarshi also spoke.