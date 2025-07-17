Odisha moots ‘Samrudha Sahara’ to transform cities

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday approved 13 proposals including the ‘Samrudha Sahara’ scheme to transform cities into growth hubs with an allocation of Rs 4,879 crore.

The Housing and Urban Development department’s Samrudha Sahara scheme will aim at promoting planned urbanisation and balanced regional development across the state, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja told mediapersons after the cabinet meeeting.

He said the scheme is a part of the Viksit Odisha-2036 vision and designed to transform cities into engines of economic progress.