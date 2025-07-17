Odisha moots ‘Samrudha Sahara’ to transform cities

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday approved 13 proposals including the ‘Samrudha Sahara’ scheme to transform cities into growth hubs with an allocation of Rs 4,879 crore.
The Housing and Urban Development department’s Samrudha Sahara scheme will aim at promoting planned urbanisation and balanced regional development across the state, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja told mediapersons after the cabinet meeeting.
He said the scheme is a part of the Viksit Odisha-2036 vision and designed to transform cities into engines of economic progress.
The scheme comprises two key components - town planning and cities as growth hubs. Under town planning component, he said, focus will be on assembling and reconstituting land parcels in peri-urban areas to enable planned growth. It will facilitate the provision of essential urban infrastructure such as roads, water supply, sewerage systems and solid waste management.
With an allocation of Rs 4,114 crore, this initiative is expected to significantly enhance land and asset management while promoting sustainable development. A provision of Rs 765.30 crore will be made to position urban areas as centres of economic transformation. It will support the development of integrated economic clusters, industrial townships and high-potential urban corridors.
“Emphasis will be on improving regional mobility, strengthening urban planning institutions and ensuring convergence with central and state schemes through statutory enforcement of master plans and comprehensive development plans (CDPs). With a total outlay of Rs 4,879.30 crore, the Samrudha Sahara initiative will not only improve urban infrastructure and urban governance but also create new avenues for employment, private sector investment and industrial expansion,” he said.