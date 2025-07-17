SC upholds Orissa HC’s 2019 order on Senior Advocate designation

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court has upheld the Orissa High Court’s 2019 decision to designate five advocates as senior advocates, setting aside a May 2021 judicial order by the same court that had invalidated the process.
A bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and JB Pardiwala on Monday ruled that the full court of the Orissa High Court had acted within its legal authority under the Orissa (Designation of Senior Advocate) Rules, 2019, particularly sub-rule (9) of Rule 6, when it designated five advocates suo motu on August 17, 2019. The administrative order formalising the designations was issued on August 19, 2019.
The May 10, 2021, order, passed on a petition filed by a lawyer, had questioned the legality of the process adopted by the full court, stating that it lacked proper legal sanction. The high court, on its judicial side, had struck down the designations, citing procedural lapses.
However, the apex court found no such irregularity and restored the original appointments. “The order passed by the High Court on its judicial side on May 10, 2021 is set aside. The designation of five lawyers as Senior Advocates notified on August 19, 2019 is held to be valid,” the bench ruled on the special leave petition (SLP) filed by Orissa High Court Administration.
In a significant observation, the Supreme Court underscored the dignity and solemnity of the senior advocate designation process, stating, “Before parting, we wish to observe that the designation of a Senior Advocate is a mark of distinction granted by the Court in recognition of exceptional legal acumen and advocacy. It is not conferred as a matter of right, nor can any advocate claim it merely on the basis of seniority, experience or popularity.”
The SC emphasised that the process should remain merit-based, transparent and free from undue influence: “Courts are not expected to grant this status arbitrarily or as a matter of favour. At the same time, the process for designation must be merit-based, transparent, fair, and free from personal preferences or informal influences.”