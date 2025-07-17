SC upholds Orissa HC’s 2019 order on Senior Advocate designation

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court has upheld the Orissa High Court’s 2019 decision to designate five advocates as senior advocates, setting aside a May 2021 judicial order by the same court that had invalidated the process.

A bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and JB Pardiwala on Monday ruled that the full court of the Orissa High Court had acted within its legal authority under the Orissa (Designation of Senior Advocate) Rules, 2019, particularly sub-rule (9) of Rule 6, when it designated five advocates suo motu on August 17, 2019. The administrative order formalising the designations was issued on August 19, 2019.

The May 10, 2021, order, passed on a petition filed by a lawyer, had questioned the legality of the process adopted by the full court, stating that it lacked proper legal sanction. The high court, on its judicial side, had struck down the designations, citing procedural lapses.