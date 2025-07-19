Gang assaults minor girl, Bhubaneswar police clueless

BHUBANESWAR: Three days after a group of miscreants allegedly assaulted and attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl here in Salia Sahi area, Maitri Vihar police are yet to arrest the accused.

The minor girl, a resident of the locality, had gone to a shop on Tuesday evening to purchase some items when four anti-socials passed lewd comments at her. One of them also allegedly caught hold of her hand. The group reportedly also tried to abduct her besides damaging her bicycle.

Though the girl managed to escape, the miscreants snatched her mobile phone. On returning home, she narrated her ordeal in front of her mother who then rushed to the spot to identify the anti-socials. However, she was unable to find them but recovered her daughter’s bicycle.

The woman then lodged a complaint in this regard at Maitri Vihar police station. “A case was registered and investigation has been launched into the matter. The victim along with her mother were taken to the spot to identify some habitual offenders but it did not provide much help. Efforts are on to nab the accused involved in the crime,” said an officer of Maitri Vihar police station.

Locals, meanwhile, alleged that some youths of the slum had been consuming drugs and alcohol in full public view without fear of police.