Nirbhaya-like law needed, says ABVP

BHUBANESWAR: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded the Odisha government to formulate a law along the lines of the Nirbhaya Act (2013) for protection of female students, faculty members and non-teaching staff in educational institutions and workplaces in the state.

In a press conference on Friday, the ABVP members said, for protection of women in workplaces and girl students in educational institutions, a law should be formulated in the state like the Nirbhaya Act which will not only protect them from sexual harassment but also ensure strict punishment to perpetrators of such crimes through fast-track courts.

Seeking stringent punishment for accused assistant professor in FM College Samira Kumar Sahoo and principal Dilip Ghosh over the incident, they also demanded legal action against the ICC members who inquired into the victim’s harassment allegation against Sahoo.

Accusing NSUI leaders Saurabh Behera, Amrit Spandan Behera and Ajay Kumar Panda of defaming the victim by making false allegations against her on social media, the ABVP members demanded punishment for them as per law.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki also blamed the BCJD and said the victim’s death was a moral failure. “It is the conspiracy of NSUI and BCJD which is responsible for the victim’s death,” he added.

Taking a dig at BJD leader Arun Sahoo for blaming ABVP for the victim’s death, the Parishad’s Odisha state secretary Diptimayee Pratihari said Sahoo has no moral right to comment on the issue as he has several criminal cases pending against him. She stressed that the state government should be very careful and serious about complaints being made by girls on social media.