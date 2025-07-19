Orissa High Court orders compensation for workers killed in 2013 landslide

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has quashed the orders of the Nayagarh collector rejecting ex gratia compensation claims filed by the families of two labourers who died in a tragic landslide during road construction work in 2013.

The court also directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 1.50 lakh each to the bereaved families within two months, with 12 per cent annual interest for any delay beyond the stipulated period.

Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra delivered identical judgments on July 10 in two separate petitions filed by the families of the deceased Taleswar Jani and Krushna Chandra Mallik. The petitions were moved challenging the collector’s rejection of their compensation applications dated June 17, 2022.

The deceased, Jani and Mallik, had been engaged in a road construction project in Sirikibadi village under Banigochha police station in Nayagarh district. On July 17, 2013, while work was underway, a sudden landslide triggered by heavy rainfall claimed their lives on the spot.

However, the collector had rejected the families’ compensation requests, citing that the rainfall on the day of the incident did not meet the threshold required under the Odisha Relief Code for compensation due to natural disasters.

The court ruled that the bereaved families are fully entitled to ex gratia compensation under the Odisha Relief Code. It directed the state to release `1.50 lakh to each family along with interest from the date of their applications. Failure to comply within two months would attract an interest penalty of 12 pc per annum.