BJD’s women, youth meet to highlight the government’s failures

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD is planning to hold several programmes across the state as part of the Jana Jagaran Abhijan (people’s awareness campaign) to highlight the failures of the BJP government in Odisha during the last year.

The programmes include a massive women’s conference in Jajpur on June 13 and a youth convention in Puri on June 18 to counter the massive week-long outreach campaign planned by the BJP government on the occasion of its first anniversary in the state on June 12.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik and former minister Sanjay Das Burma said the BJP government’s promise of providing Rs 50,000 to every woman in the state through Subhadra Yojana has proven to be false.

Claiming that the BJP government is trying to take credit for the achievements of Mission Shakti, they said, “The BJD will organise a massive protest against this during the state-level conference in Jajpur on June 13 where women from all over the state will participate.” The conference in Puri will be to protest against the government’s failure to provide justice to the youth and students of the state, they added.