Cuttack residents beware! CMC to impose penalty for littering roads

CUTTACK: To address the growing garbage menace in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has planned to impose fine on the residents who litter the roads.

As per the decision taken by the civic body, individuals throwing garbage on roads will have to pay fine of `100 each while traders/shopkeepers will have to shell out `200 for the same.

Mayor Subhas Singh said the move has been planned in view of the deteriorating sanitary condition of the city. “The proposal submitted by the CMC’s health standing committee has been approved in the council and the civic body will soon implement the fine to streamline the waste management system in the city,” he added.

While the minimum fine will be levied on the first-time violators, the penalty would be doubled for repeated violators. A team of 15 members headed by the sanitary inspector will be formed to collect the fine from the violators, Singh said.

“Even though the roads and streets are being swept twice a day, and garbage collection vehicles mobilised to collect waste directly from the households, people continue to mindlessly litter them. Even roadside vendors and eateries throw waste directly into drains which lead to choking, as a result of which the issue of waterlogging worsens during heavy rains,” the mayor said.

He further informed that the CMC would first hold awareness camps for the same in all 59 wards following which fine collection would be taken up.