Odisha CM Majhi comes to the aid of blind person, ensures welfare benefits

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced welfare benefits including housing assistance and disability pension for a visually-impaired person of Jajpur district.

Upon learning from media reports that 41-year-old Prafulla Kumar Das, a resident of Andhari village in Korai block of Jajpur district is 100 per cent visually impaired, Majhi directed the district administration to provide him a house under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, a monthly disability pension of `3,500 and 5 kg rice under the National Food Security Scheme. Das will also be provided `5,000 from the Red Cross fund. He has been provided a white cane to assist him in his mobility.

The chief minister further announced that the government will bear the education expenses of the children of Santosh Parida, who died in the communal clash in Bhadrak district. He had announced an ex gratia of `10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of Santosh along with government job for a family member.