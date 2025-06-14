After Air India crash, Bhubaneswar airport to hold emergency mock drill on June 30

BHUBANESWAR: In the aftermath of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash at Ahmedabad claiming 260 lives, authorities of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar have decided to conduct an aircraft emergency handling mock drill on June 30.

The airport’s operational facilities and preparedness to handle any emergency situation was checked on Friday by the BPIA’s safety review committee consisting of heads of various stakeholder departments.

“This mock drill has been planned to enhance our preparedness to handle any untoward incident. Medical staff, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and others will participate,” BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan told The New Indian Express.

He added that while aircraft emergency handling mock drills are mandatory and BPIA has been doing it regularly, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has instructed it to conduct the exercise again.

Aircraft emergency handling involves a series of coordinated steps to ensure the safety of passengers and crew in various emergency situations from in-flight problems to forced landings and evacuations. It includes maintaining situational awareness, communicating with Air Traffic Control (ATC) and following established emergency procedures outlined in the aircraft’s operating manual.

Apart from the mock drill, BPIA will update the airport emergency plan (AEP) that outlines procedures to respond to emergencies. The document defines roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders and establishes communication protocols.

While BPIA readies for the mock drill, its officials said birds, tall trees and unauthorised structures around the airport continue to be a cause of serious concern. With the airport situated in the city, bird activity persists as they are getting food to eat and places to nest.

As per the guidelines, within a 10 km radius of an airport, certain activities are restricted to ensure aviation safety and minimise environmental impact. These restrictions include prohibitions against animal slaughter, disposal of animal remains, garbage dumping and others. However, various food stalls and fish market around the airport are attracting birds to the area. This apart, bird nesting is taking place at a coconut farm on the premises of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

Sources said BPIA officials will flag multiple obstacles like unauthorised structures, water tanks and tall trees, which are threats to flight movement, to Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).