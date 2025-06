BHUBANESWAR: Four inter-state criminals and a local arms supplier were arrested and six guns and 18 rounds of live ammunition seized from them, following a police raid at Pokhariput area on Friday morning.

The criminals are Prabin Kumar Singh (40), Abhishek Rajput (31) and Indrajit Singh (38) of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, Raghvendra Singh (28) of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind and SK Sakil (28) of Salepur.

Police have seized four 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistols and one six round revolver and a single shot gun from them.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said Prabin Kumar had been staying in Jatni on rent since the last two months to establish the gang’s illegal arms network in the state. “Initial investigation revealed Prabin and his three associates had procured the firearms from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The four were delivering the arms and ammunition to Sakil when the police conducted the raid and nabbed them,” Singh added.

Police suspect Sakil was procuring the firearms to sell them to the anti-socials here. A car bearing Gujarat registration number and five mobile phones were also seized from them.