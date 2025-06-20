Miscreants hurl bombs at house, office of Odisha businessman

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident pointing towards the deteriorating law and order situation in the city, a group of miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at the residence and self-drive car rental office of a businessman on Wednesday night.

Police said, the attack was a fallout of previous enmity as one of the miscreants, Tani, nursed a previous grudge against the businessman Deepak Moharana. Tani had reportedly uploaded a series of posts on his Instagram account threatening Moharana to kill him.

As per eyewitness accounts, a group of eight to 10 miscreants arrived in an SUV in the night and hurled bombs at Moharana’s office at Sampur area in Bharatpur, before fleeing.

Lodging a complaint in this connection with Bharatpur police, Moharana alleged Tani was behind the attack and the goons had hurled another bomb at his residence in Ghatikia too. “Tani was earlier working in my office but I asked him to leave a few months back as he was involved in anti-social activities. Since then, he has been issuing threats to me,” Moharana told mediapersons.

He claimed that the anti-socials hurled at least five bombs at his office which damaged four vehicles, and he sustained serious loss due to the incident.

Police said they are examining Tani’s social media posts and have launched a search operation to nab him and others. “A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab all the accused persons involved in the crime,” said Bharatpur IIC, Deepak Khandayatray