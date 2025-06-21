Trader body opposes Buxi Bazar vending zone project in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Buxi Bazar Byabasai Sangha has strongly opposed construction of a vending zone on the entrance road to Buxi Bazar daily market and nearby areas, including Pension Lane, Patapola and Sutahat.

In a petition to commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) the traders body has called for an immediate halt to the project. The vending zone is proposed adjacent to the boundary wall of the Police Motor Transport (PMT) central workshop, near the veterinary hospital.

According to the petition, the entrance road is already narrow and serves as the sole access point to the bustling daily market. Everyday, over 50 trolley rickshaws and around 20 mini trucks use the road.

“If the CMC builds vending zone, then the width of the road, which is currently 14 feet, will be narrowed down to just around four feet, increasing traffic congestion and disrupting market functioning. This will greatly inconvenience the general public,” the petition stated.

They warned that if the construction is not stopped immediately, they would be compelled to seek legal recourse and take other necessary steps in coordination with local residents.

While effort to elicit response from CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra went in vain, mayor Subhas Singh said basing on the petition the construction work has been stopped. “We will review the situation and go ahead if there will be feasibility,” he said.