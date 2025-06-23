Two miscreants set afire man’s bike over past feud in Jagamara

BHUBANESWAR: Two miscreants on Saturday night allegedly set ablaze a motorcycle belonging to a businessman in Jagamara area reportedly over past enmity.

They allegedly also tried to set afire the garments shop of the businessman Rajesh Sahoo but locals noticed the motorcycle burning and doused the blaze before it could spread further into the shop. The vehicle, however, was completely damaged by that time.

Police investigation revealed one of the accused was arrested earlier basing on the complaint of Sahoo. A few months back, the said accused and his two associates had attacked a youth who, to save himself, took shelter in Sahoo’s shop. The miscreants had then allegedly vandalised Sahoo’s shop as he came to the youth’s rescue. He had lodged a police complaint in this connection and trio was arrested.

“A case has been registered and search underway to nab those involved,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.