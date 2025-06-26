Srimandir, Puri administrations in readiness brace for Rath Yatra amid IMD’s heavy rain warning

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of IMD’s low pressure warning, both Srimandir and Puri administrations are gearing up to conduct the Lords’ Rath Yatra amidst weather indications of heavy rainfall.

There is a specific tradition called ‘Gilapi’ for safely conducting ‘pahandi’ of the deities even during heavy rains. It involves covering the deities to secure them from rain and this will be done by the sevayats concerned while bringing the Trinity to their respective chariots, if the requirement arises, said temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee. “However, the need for such a measure has never arisen so far and we are hoping it stays that way,” he added.

The Puri administration, on the other hand, has shifted focus on preventing waterlogging on Grand Road, which is the venue of the Trinity’s annual chariot journey.

Collector Siddharth Swain informed that while heavy motors have been installed by the Puri municipality at all locations that witness waterlogging to immediately evacuate rainwater, mobile pumps are also being kept in readiness by the fire wing.