Students in Odisha back CBSE’s 2 board exam decision, some remain skeptical

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s approval for twice-a-year board exams for Class X from next year has evoked mixed reactions from students and teachers. Many feel this will allow them a second opportunity to improve their scores, while some see it as an additional burden.

The CBSE on Wednesday announced that students of Class X will get the opportunity to appear for the board exams twice from academic year 2026-27 onwards. While the first board exam will be mandatory in nature, the second would be purely optional and additional in nature.

Principal of Mother’s Public School Poly Patnaik explained that the first main board exam will be conducted in mid-February and the results will be declared in April while the second board exam will be conducted in the month of May and its results declared in June. Those who clear the first board exam will become eligible to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of science, maths, social science and two language papers.

“It is similar to the JEE format where students can improve their scores. Since the second board is optional, students can choose to sit for the improvement exam after reviewing their main board exam scores,” she added.

Ritkriti Samantray, a Class X student of KIIT International school, feels the move would ease CBSE board exam stress. “We have always heard that the board exams are our first big responsibility in our career. There is a lot of stress attached to it.

The two-exam system will provide us an opportunity to improve even if every student would give their best to the main boards,” she said. Her friend Aleeva Dash agrees. She said the board exam sets the base of a student’s career and knowing that there will be two opportunities to attempt it and the results will be based on the best of both the attempts, it takes a lot of pressure off the shoulders.