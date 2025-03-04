16-month-old boy Janmesh, state’s youngest organ donor

BHUBANESWAR : In a remarkable achievement, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has facilitated a multi-organ transplantation from Odisha’s youngest organ donor, 16-month-old Janmesh Lenka.The baby boy has now given a new life to two persons through organ donation.
Janmesh was admitted to the hospital on February 12 with complaints of foreign body aspiration and choking.
Despite receiving immediate CPR and the relentless efforts of the intensive care team to stabilise him over the following two weeks, the child was declared brain dead on March 1.
Recognising the possibility of giving the gift of life to others, the medical team counselled the grieving parents about organ donation. “With immense strength and compassion, they consented, allowing their child’s organs to be used for life-saving transplants.
A multidisciplinary team of surgeons and transplant coordinators swiftly facilitated the retrieval and transplantation process,” AIIMS officials said.
The liver was successfully retrieved by the gastro-surgery team led by Dr Brahmadutt Patnaik and transported to ILBS in New Delhi, where it was transplanted into a child suffering from end-stage liver failure.
The kidneys were retrieved and transplanted en-bloc into a single adolescent patient in AIIMS-BBS. This complex surgical procedure was successfully performed under the leadership of Dr Prasant Nayak from the Urology department.