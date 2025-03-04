16-month-old boy Janmesh, state’s youngest organ donor

BHUBANESWAR : In a remarkable achievement, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has facilitated a multi-organ transplantation from Odisha’s youngest organ donor, 16-month-old Janmesh Lenka.The baby boy has now given a new life to two persons through organ donation.

Janmesh was admitted to the hospital on February 12 with complaints of foreign body aspiration and choking.

Despite receiving immediate CPR and the relentless efforts of the intensive care team to stabilise him over the following two weeks, the child was declared brain dead on March 1.