CM grievance cell launches system to cover medical expenses of needy

During the ninth round of the public grievance hearing programme at the CM’s Grievance Cell on Monday, on-the-spot financial assistance was provided to several individuals from different districts.

Paralytic patients Hemanta Sahu from Puri and Bichitra Paikaray from Khurda, cancer patient Indu Behra from Kandhamal, and Rashmita Nayak from Gajapati, who had exhausted all resources for her child’s treatment, received Rs 1 lakh each from the CMRF on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Similarly, Hajira Bibi from Balasore, who is suffering from bone marrow cancer, received financial support of Rs 3 lakh. To expedite the process of providing immediate assistance, a medical team was also deployed at the grievance hearing camp to provide on-the-spot medical assistance and advise on further line of treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Majhi said the government is providing assistance to people from all walks of life through the grievance hearing cell. Priority is given to specially-abled people, senior citizens and those requiring emergency services.