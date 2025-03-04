CM grievance cell launches system to cover medical expenses of needy

BHUBANESWAR : In a move to address the financial difficulties of people suffering from rare and chronic diseases, a special campaign has been started at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell to provide immediate assistance to them through a single window system.
The campaign aims to provide immediate financial support to persons for treatment of major diseases like cancer, cardiac surgery, kidney and liver transplants, brain tumours and multi-organ failure through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).
During the ninth round of the public grievance hearing programme at the CM’s Grievance Cell on Monday, on-the-spot financial assistance was provided to several individuals from different districts.
Paralytic patients Hemanta Sahu from Puri and Bichitra Paikaray from Khurda, cancer patient Indu Behra from Kandhamal, and Rashmita Nayak from Gajapati, who had exhausted all resources for her child’s treatment, received Rs 1 lakh each from the CMRF on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Similarly, Hajira Bibi from Balasore, who is suffering from bone marrow cancer, received financial support of Rs 3 lakh. To expedite the process of providing immediate assistance, a medical team was also deployed at the grievance hearing camp to provide on-the-spot medical assistance and advise on further line of treatment.
Speaking to reporters, Majhi said the government is providing assistance to people from all walks of life through the grievance hearing cell. Priority is given to specially-abled people, senior citizens and those requiring emergency services.
Since people troubled by various problems come to the camp with their grievances, Majhi said all complaints collected here are taken seriously and addressed promptly by the departments concerned. He said his government is committed to standing with the people at the time of their need and taking prompt action to address their complaints.
The chief minister said the public grievance hearing which began on July 1 last year, has so far received 8,737 complaints out of which 7,331 have been resolved, accounting for 84 per cent. The remaining complaints are still being processed.
The chief minister along with seven members of his cabinet listened to the grievances of the people. The ministers included deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik and Industries minister Sampad Swain.