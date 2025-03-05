Ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer: CM Mohan Majhi to Energy department

Majhi directed power generating companies to make available the required power in the state. He suggested necessary steps to seek assistance from the central government to meet the power need of the state.

Emphasising the importance of a quick response system during power outages, the CM directed power distribution companies to remain vigilant to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state during the summer season.

He further directed government departments to take necessary measures to minimise power consumption with an advice to use sensor-equipped electrical devices in government offices to conserve energy.

Majhi asked the department to expand the PM Surya Ghar Yojana to cover more people under the scheme for which a massive awareness campaign should be launched across the state.

He further asked the department to utilise at least 85 per cent of the budget by end of March.

Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, principal secretary to Energy department, Vishal Dev, chairman and managing director of OPTCL Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, CEOs of the four power distribution companies and senior officials of the department were present.