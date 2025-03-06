ED searches medical colleges over NRI quota admission scam

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches in at least three private medical colleges of Odisha over alleged irregularities in non-resident Indian (NRI) quota admissions. Searches were carried out at colleges and residences of the office-bearers, said ED sources.

Though the central agency is yet to issue a statement, sources said searches were conducted in six to seven locations including Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The development comes a few months after ED carried out searches at several medical colleges in West Bengal over a similar scam.

The searches in Odisha were part of an investigation into alleged manipulation of NRI quota admissions involving substantial financial transactions and fraudulent documentation, said the sources. In the quota, seats are reserved in medical colleges of the country for NRIs, persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs). Admission requires candidates to clear the NEET-UG and verify their NRI status.

Sources said private medical colleges and universities reserve 5 per cent to 15 per cent seats for NRIs. The exact number of seats may vary in different institutions. However, all the three medical colleges under ED’s scanner have 15 per cent seats reserved for NRIs.