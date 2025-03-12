Nayagarh police busts temple burglars’ gang, cracks two cases

BHUBANESWAR: In a major breakthrough, Nayagarh police arrested four persons in connection with two high-profile temple burglaries in the district and recovered huge amount of stolen ornaments belonging to the shrines.

Eight gold ‘chita’ weighing about 32 grams, silver crown and ornaments weighing about 1.5 kg, brass and bronze utensils of 34 kg were seized from the possession of the burglars who were arrested following a multi-district raid by a police team of the district.

The jewellery and valuables were stolen from Jagannath temple and subsequently from Gopinath temple in Nayagarh town. The accused were identified as Susanta Karmi, Laxminarayan Nayak, Sahil Patra and Gourahari Mohanty.

Police said the accused committed the burglary first at Jagannath temple in the intervening night of February 19 and 20 and looted all the valuables including silver ornaments of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra along with around Rs 50,000 cash from the hundi (donation box).