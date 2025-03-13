Avoid entering water bodies if drunk during Holi, Bhubaneswar DCP cautions revellers

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to prevent drowning incidents during Holi, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena has warned revellers against venturing into water bodies in an inebriated condition during celebration of the festival on Saturday.

“There have been incidents in the past when valuable lives were lost as youths under the influence of alcohol had drowned after venturing into the water bodies during Holi,” the DCP said on Wednesday.

He further informed that all water bodies/river ghats in the city where such instances had taken place in the recent years will be guarded by the police along with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire and Emergency Service teams to prevent any untoward incidents, and launch a rescue operation in case of an emergency.

He requested the parents of the youths to sensitise them to not take risks by going into the water bodies or engage in any violent face-off during Holi. Static and patrolling teams will keep a close eye on the anti-social elements and carry out stringent checking against drunk driving, Meena warned.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol to ensure everyone’s safety on the roads and prevent accidents. Traffic cops and local police station officers will check drunk driving at static points as well as during patrolling,” he said.

Police warned that provocative statements hurting anyone’s feelings or eve teasing will also be dealt with very strongly. A total of 20 platoons of police force will be deployed during Holi for maintenance of law and order. Tight security be put in place in the next 10 days until the Dola Melana festivities are over.