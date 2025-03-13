Man electrocutes stray dog to death in Odisha

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly electrocuted a stray dog to death for regularly defecating on his house premises at Sankarpur Parida Sahi in Badambadi area here.
As per sources, the stray dog, which had a familiar presence in the neighbourhood, used to regularly enter and defecate in the yard of the house owner. Peeved, he put up electric fences around his house on Tuesday night in a bid to prevent the dog from entering the premises. Subsequently, when the stray animal tried to enter the yard, it came in contact with the charged electric wires and got electrocuted, tragically dying on the spot.
The incident has, meanwhile, triggered widespread outrage among local residents and animal activists who immediately reported the matter to TPCODL. Soon after, authorities of the power distribution company disconnected electric supply to the man’s house as a preliminary measure.
“After getting information, power supply to the house was immediately disconnected. We have also launched an investigation into the matter,” said an official of TPCODL adding, necessary legal action would be initiated against the house owner for misuse of electricity.
Several animal activists have also demanded stringent action against the person under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act-1960.
On the other hand, Badambadi IIC Ajay Kumar Roul said no complaint has been lodged with police as yet. “Necessary action will be initiated if any complaint is filed against Mohanty either by the locals, animal activists or by the TPCODL officials in connection with the incident,” said Roul.