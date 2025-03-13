Man electrocutes stray dog to death in Odisha

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly electrocuted a stray dog to death for regularly defecating on his house premises at Sankarpur Parida Sahi in Badambadi area here.

As per sources, the stray dog, which had a familiar presence in the neighbourhood, used to regularly enter and defecate in the yard of the house owner. Peeved, he put up electric fences around his house on Tuesday night in a bid to prevent the dog from entering the premises. Subsequently, when the stray animal tried to enter the yard, it came in contact with the charged electric wires and got electrocuted, tragically dying on the spot.

The incident has, meanwhile, triggered widespread outrage among local residents and animal activists who immediately reported the matter to TPCODL. Soon after, authorities of the power distribution company disconnected electric supply to the man’s house as a preliminary measure.