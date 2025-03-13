Plans ready to develop east-west and north-south corridors: Minister Prithiviraj Harichan

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping the population growth and road transportation needs of the state by 2036, the state government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that plans are afoot to develop north-south and east-west corridors.

In his reply to the discussions on demand for grants of the Works department, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichan said the department has planned to link Motu, the southernmost tip of the state with Tiring in Mayurbhanj district with a 969 km long 6-lane highway.

The road project is estimated to cost Rs 15,000 crore. It has proposed several infrastructure projects including a 491-km-long 6-lane highway from Nuapada to Astarang at an estimated cost of Rs 9,500 crore, he said. The projects in the pipeline include 383 km long 6-lane highway from Jharsuguda to Baripada, 357 km long highway from Brundabahal to Gopalpur, 404 km long highway from Sambalpur to Satabhaya.

Harichandan said the government aims to develop the state’s infrastructure, focusing on road connectivity, to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for its people.

To address traffic congestion on major roads of Bhubaneswar, he said, provision has been made for upgradation of the road from Barang to Patia station square, flyover at the NH-16, improvement Daya west canal road road, another flyover at Kalpana Square and Museum Square, a road over bridge from Sishu Bhawan square to Museum and an underpass at AG Square. The annual budget of the department amounting Rs 12,448.43 crore was passed in voice vote.