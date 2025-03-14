Eight places record 40 degree Celsius in Odisha, Jharsuguda hottest

BHUBANESWAR: An early heatwave scorched the state on Thursday with as many as eight places recording 40 degree Celsius and above.
While Jharsuguda sizzled at 41.4 degree C, Boudh recorded 40.8 degree C followed by Balangir 40.4 degree C, Hirakud, Titilagarh and Bhadrak 40.1 degree C each and Baripada and Sambalpur 40 degree C each.
On the day, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.2 and 37.5 degree C respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave in parts of the state till March 17. Warm night condition will prevail till the end of this week.
The national weather forecaster issued heatwave warning for one or two places in Kalahandi, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sonepur districts on Friday.
While hot and humid condition is expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Khurda and Cuttack districts, warm nights may prevail in Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Boudh during the period.
The day temperature is likely to touch 38 degree C mark in the capital city for the second consecutive day on Friday. On Saturday when Holi will be celebrated, heatwave condition is likely to occur in Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Kandhamal districts.
The Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office has directed the collectors to remain alert and take immediate action in case of an emergency. Meanwhile, the regional met office said there will be no large change in day and night temperatures in the state during the next four days but some respite is expected from Tuesday onwards.