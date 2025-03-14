Eight places record 40 degree Celsius in Odisha, Jharsuguda hottest

BHUBANESWAR: An early heatwave scorched the state on Thursday with as many as eight places recording 40 degree Celsius and above.

While Jharsuguda sizzled at 41.4 degree C, Boudh recorded 40.8 degree C followed by Balangir 40.4 degree C, Hirakud, Titilagarh and Bhadrak 40.1 degree C each and Baripada and Sambalpur 40 degree C each.

On the day, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.2 and 37.5 degree C respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave in parts of the state till March 17. Warm night condition will prevail till the end of this week.