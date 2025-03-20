Congress demands House panel to probe crimes against women in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Assembly proceedings were disrupted on Wednesday with Congress members creating a ruckus in the House demanding the formation of a House committee to probe cases of crimes against women in the state.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress members were on their feet, claiming crimes against women have increased in the last few months. They trooped into the well of the House and staged a protest holding placards and shouting slogans, disrupting the proceedings.

The House was adjourned till 12 noon and a then for a second time, till 4 pm. After the House was adjourned, Congress members staged dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.

CLP leader Ramachandra Kadam said protest by the party will continue till the government agreed to form a House committee.

However, BJD members participated in the discussion and maintained they want the House to run. The party, however, supported the Congress’ stand on the issue. Deputy leader of the BJD legislature party Prasanna Acharya said law and order situation has deteriorated and demanded Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s statement in the House.