'Greater Bhubaneswar project to get support from Centre': Union Minister Khattar

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre will extend all support to the Greater Bhubaneswar region project including the development of a new city near the capital to cater to the ever-growing population, Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

The Greater Bhubaneswar project mooted by the Odisha government aims to establish a special economic region comprising Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip spanning 8,500 sq km area.

On a two-day visit to Odisha, Khattar met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed about implementation of central schemes in urban development and power sector in the state.

A major point of discussion was the proposal for developing a new city as part of the Greater Bhubaneswar project. While assuring support for the project, Khattar advised the state government to explore funding opportunities under the 15th Finance Commission and the Urban Challenge Fund.

Highlighting the potential of Odisha’s urban centres, he emphasised the need to develop Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda as growth hubs. The focus should be on improving infrastructure, encouraging industrial and commercial growth and promoting sustainable urbanisation through strategic planning and public-private partnerships, he stressed.