Joint meeting of four ministries soon to address fly ash disposal: Union Minister Khatter

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Power will convene a joint meeting with the ministries of Coal, Environment and Railways to address the issue of fly ash disposal, a serious problem faced by the state due to improper dumping by industries and thermal power plants.

This was assured by Union Power minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Sunday during a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo on the energy sector development in the state.

The discussions mostly covered issues such as fly ash utilisation, capacity addition for power generation, transmission infrastructure and power allocation.

Khattar said, four districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Angul are facing environmental issues due to improper disposal of fly ash and industries not meeting the utilisation target as mandated by the Ministry of Environment. The joint meeting will address the issue comprehensively, including the provision of adequate rail rakes for long-distance transportation of fly ash, he added.