BHUBANESWAR: Curious are the ways of the Forest and Environment department which reworked postings of some senior officers on Tuesday, four days after a massive reshuffle.

Senior officer Manoj V Nair who was given full charge of director of Nandankanan Biological Park with additional responsibility of CEO, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) has now been given charge as chief conservator of forests (CCF), wildlife. This additional charge will be in lieu of the CAMPA chief posting.

Interestingly, Nair, a 2001-batch IFS officer, served as CCF (wildlife) but the March 21 reshuffle had left the position vacant.

Sudhansu Sekhar Khora, who had been appointed as member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has now been posted as CEO of CAMPA. PCCF rank officer Uma Nanduri who was posted as PCCF (kendu leaf) by virtue of the March 21 order has now been given additional charge as member secretary OSPCB.

The posting of Khora, a 2009-batch officer, has been cancelled. He earlier served as regional chief conservator of forests of Angul circle.