Khurda police seek unified command & control centre to boost surveillance, response in district

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to boost policing and curb traffic violations, Khurda police have submitted a proposal to the state government for setting up an integrated and unified command and control centre (I&UCCC) in the district.
Police said establishment of the centre will help them to investigate crimes using IT solutions. It will also support the unification of emergency response system, AI-enabled facial recognition, criminal tracking, among others. A similar facility was established in the capital city of Bhubaneswar last year.
As part of the plan, at least 16 important junctions have been identified in the district for installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras. Each junction will have at least four such cameras to keep a close vigil on the anti-social elements. The cameras will also be integrated with facial recognition software to help in tracing missing persons if their photographs are uploaded in the system of the command centre.
This apart, police have planned to install automatic licence-plate recognition (ALPR) cameras with advanced deep-learning algorithms at all the entry/exit points as well as on the highway, and integrate them with I&UCCC to curb road accidents and check traffic violations.
Police sources said the ALPR cameras will be installed at eight locations in the district with at least two CCTV cameras in each location. Despite witnessing a rapid rise in population in the recent years, Khurda does not have any police CCTV cameras. Though the few CCTV cameras installed earlier by the Khurda municipality are operational, their quality is not up to the mark.
A key feature will be integration of the cameras of communities and private establishments including residences with the I&UCCC to assist the police in investigating and preventing various crimes. This apart, there are plans to integrate the databases of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems and Prisons department with I&UCCC to help police monitor the movement and activities of habitual offenders when they walk out of jails, said sources.
“Plans are afoot to enhance technology-based surveillance in the district and accordingly necessary steps are being taken,” said Khurda SP, Sagarika Nath. The advanced CCTV cameras will be installed as part of the state government’s plan to ensure women’s safety and curb crimes against them in 10 districts of the state.
In the first phase, 10 police districts - Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Balasore, Sambalpur, Angul, Koraput and Balangir were directed to carry out a survey to identify the sensitive zones where crimes against women may occur.
These zones will be based on data collected from cases and incidents of harassment, molestation and stalking of women.